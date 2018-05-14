Home States Tamil Nadu

To rule Tamil Nadu one should be attached to Tamil tradition, says actor-turned-politician R Sarathkumar

In a freewheeling chat with S Kumaresan, he talks about the ambitions he has for his party and his take on actors entering politics.

Published: 14th May 2018 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

R Sarathkumar is now leading the party he founded - All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi. (Photo | EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

The two major stars of Kollywood — Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan — are the latest entrants to Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. But actor R Sarathkumar was someone who is into politics for at least the last one decade and served as an MLA and MP. He is now leading the party he founded - All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi.

In a freewheeling chat with S Kumaresan, he talks about the ambitions he has for his party and his take on actors entering politics. His message for new entrants is clear: Soon after they enter the politics, they would realise that, unlike cinema, there can be no “sudden stars” in politics.
   
Q: What is your plans for 2019 Lok Sabha polls?
We have identified 130 potential candidates to contest the polls across the State. These people have the guts to deal the issues faced by public. We are working towards identifying grass-root level leaders. We are also looking forward for an alliance with like-minded people and parties.
 
Q: Will the alliance be like a third front?
 May be. A united front of regional parties would help to strengthen the voices of regional parties. By this we can get our due share without having to beg the Central government.
 
Q:  But some feel that a third front would only end up helping the BJP?
It is a myth as in Tamil Nadu BJP has no presence. So, how can it be benefited if there is a third front in the State.
 
Q: What plans you have to make youth join politics?
That’s our prime agenda. We are working towards making youth involved in politics. We should make them aware about the existing dynamic leaders who are already in politics, rather than looking for leaders from outside.
 
Q: What is your opinion on people from outside the State aiming to become Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu?  
From my experience, mere popularity is not going to help in politics. Shahrukh Khan used Rajini’s popularity to make his “Lungi dance” song popular. So, if Rajini thinks he is popular across the country, will he dare to contest in Maharashtra? In those States, the service done by a person to society is more valued than mere popularity. And what I want to say is to rule Tamil Nadu one should know and have an attachment to Tamil tradition, culture and practice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajinikanth Kamal Haasan Tamil Nadu politics R Sarathkumar All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
death, murder,suicide

Cop found dead on Kancheepuram railway track, suicide suspected

Truckers threaten strike, send memorandum to Prime Minister

Railways changes quota system to help foreigners

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram, the offshore patrol vessel that is going to be based at New Mangalore Port was formally welcomed on Sunday, 13 May 2018. (EPS | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram welcomed at New Mangalore Port