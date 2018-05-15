Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK two-leaves symbol case: Court denies bail to middleman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

A Delhi court has denied bail to a suspected middleman in the Election Commission bribery case allegedly involving ex-AIADMK (Amma) faction leader T T V Dhinakaran.

Special judge Arvind Kumar denied the relief to Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently in judicial custody, saying it was not fit to grant him bail at this stage.

"The bail application of the accused Sukesh Chandrashekar is dismissed," the court said.

Chandrashekhar, who was arrested on April 16 last year, had sought bail claiming that the probe was complete in the case and no purpose would be served by keeping him in further custody.

The police had accused Chandrashekhar, Dhinakaran and others of hatching a criminal conspiracy to bribe some Election Commission officials.

The Delhi Police had on December 14 last year filed a supplementary charge sheet against Dhinakaran, Chandrashekhar and seven others in the matter.

In its 701-page charge sheet filed on July 14 last year, the police had claimed that money recovered from Chandrashekar was sent by Dhinakaran through unaccounted channels with the help of other accused persons.

Chandrashekhar was named in the charge sheet for alleged offences of forgery of valuable security, forgery for the purpose of cheating, making a false document and criminal conspiracy under the IPC and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Dhinakaran, accused of trying to bribe EC officials to get the "two leaves" poll symbol for the AIADMK faction led by V K Sasikala, was arrested on April 25 and granted bail on June 1.

