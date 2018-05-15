Cauvery draft scheme a victory, says minister but experts express reservations

T MURUGANANTHAM By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: At last, the Centre has obeyed the Supreme Court order and submitted the draft scheme to implement the award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT). While a top official in Tamil Nadu government described the draft scheme as a "replica" of what the Cauvery award said, experts and political analysts said there were many grey areas such as the question of who will have the control over the dams in Karnataka, powers of the authority or committee to be formed.

A top official of the Tamil Nadu government, engaged in handling the Cauvery-related issue, told Express, “It is a replica of what the CWDT has prescribed. So it is good. The only difference is that the headquarters of the authority will be in Bengaluru which was not prescribed by the CWDT. The Tribunal had said the board to be formed can decide its headquarters.”

The official said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was likely to discuss the draft scheme on Tuesday with senior officials, including Public Works Department secretary S K Prabhakar, and finalise the clarifications to be sought from the Supreme Court (SC) on May 16.

Meanwhile, Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam said in Delhi that the long legal battle over the Cauvery water dispute reached finality on Monday with the submission of the draft scheme. “The draft scheme itself is a victory for Tamil Nadu. The State government will respond to the Supreme Court on May 16 after studying the pros and cons of the draft scheme.”

S Ranganathan, general secretary, Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association, who filed an original suit in the Cauvery dispute around four decades ago, told Express, “It is satisfying that the Centre has come forward to form a scheme as stipulated by the Cauvery Tribunal. It seems the draft scheme conforms to the final award of the tribunal in many aspects. However, on May 16, the Tamil Nadu government should get categorical orders from the Supreme Court that the authority or scheme or board to be formed should have the powers as mentioned in the Cauvery tribunal award and should have powers over the dams in Karnataka.”

However, A Veerappan, secretary, Tamil Nadu Senior PWD Engineers Association, attached lesser importance to the control of dams in Karnataka. Even if the control over the dams goes to the authority, the repair and maintenance of the dams will remain with the State government. All river management boards have similar powers. Even in boards formed for other inter-State disputes, similar supervisory powers have been granted to them. “The draft scheme seems to be almost like the Cauvery Management Board as specified by the tribunal. The only difference is that the chairman of the committee or authority will be an IAS officer,” he said.

He also said that having the headquarters for the authority in Bengaluru was the right move because the water would be released only from the Karnataka dams. The first thing to be done now is that the Centre should notify this draft scheme in the Union Gazette. Only then, the authority or board will become a reality.

“Irrespective of Karnataka accepting or rejecting this draft scheme, it should be implemented immediately by the Government of India. The Tamil Nadu government should convey this to the SC on May 16 clearly. Seeking views of riparian States is not necessary. The award of the Cauvery tribunal is final and binding on the states concerned,” Veerappan added.

However, political analyst Tharasu Shyam said, "The draft scheme brings the entire issue back to square one. There is no need for the SC to seek views of the riparian States. By asking the SC to decide on the name of the authority to be formed, the Centre has opened the issue up for another discussion. Now, the court has to issue notices to all riparian States. Further, the control of the dams is not with the authority and the headquarters of the authority will be in Bengaluru. These will go against Tamil Nadu.”

Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee leader P Maniarasan said, “The draft scheme is a puppet scheme given by the BJP government to deceive Tamil Nadu. The control of dams is not with the authority to be formed. It is a known fact that Karnataka did not obey the SC directives in the past. As such, how can one believe that Karnataka will obey the ‘guidance’ of the authority? Moreover, the draft scheme gives powers to the Central government to resolve issues among the riparian States, which is not a good sign.”

On the complaint that the draft scheme did not recommend a Bhakra Beas type of board, the official sources said, “In fact, the Cauvery Tribunal did not advocate a Bhakra Beas type of board. Volume V Page 223 in the final award clearly states that integrated operation of all reservoirs is to be done under the supervision of the board. It does not advocate control of the reservoirs as in Bhakra Beas, but only supervision as in Narmada and Krishna boards. We have nothing to complain on this aspect vis a vis the draft scheme.”

Sources also pointed out that if the control of the dams of riparian States is taken over by the authority, Tamil Nadu would cede its control over Mettur, Amaravati and Bhavani dams to the board. This, in turn, would severely affect the huge ayacut areas in Erode and Amaravati ayacut in Tirupur, which is not strictly coming under the Cauvery tribunal’s final award.

Oppn meet put off to May 17

Chennai: Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu, which have been waging a spirited fight over the Cauvery river water-sharing issue for the past weeks, postponed their meeting to Thursday, a day after the Cauvery case would come up for next hearing in the Supreme Court, to devise their strategy over the row. The meeting was originally scheduled for Monday. A statement issued by the DMK headquarters said the meeting would be held at 5 pm on Thursday at Anna Arivalayam. DMK working president M K Stalin would preside it.

will go through draft: pondy CM

Puducherry: Chief Minister of Puducherry, V Narayanasamy, on Monday said the Puducherry administration would give its views in the Supreme Court if any changes were required in the draft Cauvery water management scheme submitted by the Union Water Resources Ministry in the apex court. The Chief Minister said it was not clear whether the scheme was a board, a commission or a monitoring committee as several views were expressed in the draft scheme. However, the government wanted it to be an organisation with full powers to implement the orders of the Supreme Court.