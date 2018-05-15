Home States Tamil Nadu

Cauvery water dispute: Kamal Haasan invites DMK working president MK Stalin to May 19 farmers conclave

Kamal invited the DMK leader to a meeting called by farmers’ associations for May 19 in Chennai to chalk out the future course of action to retrieve the rights of the State over the Cauvery waters.

Published: 15th May 2018 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On a day when the Centre submitted a draft scheme for distributing the Cauvery river waters to Tamil Nadu, Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) founder and noted filmmaker Kamal Haasan called on DMK working president M K Stalin at the party headquarters Anna Arivalayam here on Monday. The meeting lasted for about 10 minutes.

Kamal invited the DMK leader to a meeting called by farmers’ associations for May 19 in Chennai to chalk out the future course of action to retrieve the rights of the State over the Cauvery waters.

“I have come to invite him to the meeting organised by the farmers,” he told reporters, adding that he would act as a tool for the farmers in their endeavour to retrieve the rights over the Cauvery. Even though parties have different views, all should sit together and discuss the issue, he said.

The actor-turned-politician informed that all leaders, including actor Rajinikanth, would be invited to the meeting, saying that an audience was sought from the Superstar.

Similarly, leaders such as S Thirunavukkarasar (Congress), Vijayakant (DMDK), Tamilisai Soundararajan (BJP), K Balakrishnan (CPM) and T Velmurugan (TVK) would also be invited to the meeting 'Tamil Nadu’s Voice for Cauvery', Kamal said.

Stalin said his party too was of the same view that all people in Tamil Nadu should stand united in order to get the State's due share in the Cauvery waters, the MNM leader said.

Earlier, in a statement, Kamal appealed to all farmers’ bodies, political parties, water experts, citizens, youth and students to take part in the consultation meeting.

“Tamil Nadu’s voice should rise in a hearty and honest manner. The doors for dialogue and the closed shutters of dams should be opened in the strength of this voice,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DMK Stalin Kamal Haasan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

'Radicalised' man from Tamil Nadu converted for love?

Probe report submitted Madurai Kamaraj University 'sex-for-favours' case

Cauvery draft scheme a victory, says minister but experts express reservations

IPL2018
Videos
Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram
Ekta Kapoor slams International YouTuber for trolling
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP
Dozens killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets