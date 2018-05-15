Cauvery water dispute: Kamal Haasan invites DMK working president MK Stalin to May 19 farmers conclave

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On a day when the Centre submitted a draft scheme for distributing the Cauvery river waters to Tamil Nadu, Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) founder and noted filmmaker Kamal Haasan called on DMK working president M K Stalin at the party headquarters Anna Arivalayam here on Monday. The meeting lasted for about 10 minutes.

Kamal invited the DMK leader to a meeting called by farmers’ associations for May 19 in Chennai to chalk out the future course of action to retrieve the rights of the State over the Cauvery waters.

“I have come to invite him to the meeting organised by the farmers,” he told reporters, adding that he would act as a tool for the farmers in their endeavour to retrieve the rights over the Cauvery. Even though parties have different views, all should sit together and discuss the issue, he said.

The actor-turned-politician informed that all leaders, including actor Rajinikanth, would be invited to the meeting, saying that an audience was sought from the Superstar.

Similarly, leaders such as S Thirunavukkarasar (Congress), Vijayakant (DMDK), Tamilisai Soundararajan (BJP), K Balakrishnan (CPM) and T Velmurugan (TVK) would also be invited to the meeting 'Tamil Nadu’s Voice for Cauvery', Kamal said.

Stalin said his party too was of the same view that all people in Tamil Nadu should stand united in order to get the State's due share in the Cauvery waters, the MNM leader said.

Earlier, in a statement, Kamal appealed to all farmers’ bodies, political parties, water experts, citizens, youth and students to take part in the consultation meeting.

“Tamil Nadu’s voice should rise in a hearty and honest manner. The doors for dialogue and the closed shutters of dams should be opened in the strength of this voice,” he added.