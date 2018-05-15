Home States Tamil Nadu

Probe report submitted Madurai Kamaraj University 'sex-for-favours' case

The issue had come to light on April 13 after an audio clip of Aruppukottai assistant professor Nirmala Devi trying to convince female students to do 'certain things' in exchange for grades went viral

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Retired IAS officer R Santhanam, who was appointed to probe into the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) 'sex-for-favours' case, submitted his report to Governor Banwarilal Purohit in Chennai on Monday, a day ahead of his May 15 deadline.

The Santhanam probe was ordered on April 16 even as CB-CID started its investigation. The formation of the one-man committee by the Governor drew criticism and legal challenges, with the Madras High Court recently ordering that the probe report cannot be publicised without the court's clearance, lest it should affect the police investigation. The Governor had assured to share the findings of the report with public.

In the course of his investigation, Santhanam interrogated MKU Vice-Chancellor PP Chellathurai and Registrar V Chinnaih. He has also met the victims and faculty at Devanga Arts College, where Nirmala Devi taught. He also questioned Nirmala Devi at the Madurai Central Prison. Meanwhile, the CB-CID arrested research scholar Karupasamy and V Murugan, an assistant professor at MKU. Both are said to be associates of Nirmala Devi. The sleuths believe they will be able to file a chargesheet in the case in 10 days.

Educationists have questioned the Governor's authority to form the one-man probe. However, R Santhanam told Express that he had been appointed by MKU Vice Chancellor P P Chellathurai and not the Governor. "A letter was given by the Vice-Chancellor of MKU based on the powers conferred him under the The Madurai-Kamaraj University Act," he said.

Chellathurai had confirmed this. "Under the guidance of the Chancellor and based on the Madurai-Kamaraj University Act's Rule 12 (4) (a), letter signed by me was served to the enquiry officer to conduct a probe into the issue," Chellathurai told Express, adding that Santhanam had refused to receive any honorarium or remuneration for his work, but MKU had borne his travel expenses.

