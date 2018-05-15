Home States Tamil Nadu

'Radicalised' man from Tamil Nadu converted for love?

In a case reminiscent of Hadiya’s, a man, alleged by his father to have been forcibly converted and radicalised, may have converted to Islam willingly, but for love.

Published: 15th May 2018 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a case reminiscent of Hadiya’s, a man, alleged by his father to have been forcibly converted and radicalised, may have converted to Islam willingly, but for love. J ithender Ghisaram, 26, a Rajasthan native, reportedly went missing on May 2. His father, Tejaram, filed missing person and theft complaints at Bilara police station in Jodhpur. The Bilara police’s probe led them to Chennai where they are learnt to have questioned, for five hours, a woman from Kotturpuram, with assistance of local cops. Tejaram has alleged his son was forcibly converted and radicalised. But, police reportedly believe he converted for love.

Jithender had gone missing last year as well. Tejaram had filed a missing person complaint on January 1, 2017 at Manimangalam police station, Kancheepuram. At the time the family lived in Chennai and Jithender worked with his father at a textile shop in Padappai.

Chennai police reportedly learnt he had fallen in love with a 23-year-old Muslim woman after graduating from SRM college. “Police found he had contacted her frequently and interrogated her. However, she said she did not know anything about him,” said a Chennai police officer. But police said they found she helped Jithender move to Maharashtra to attend classes on Islam at Ahmednagar. Jithender was found on March 15, 2018. By then he had converted and changed his name to Mohammed Islam Raza. He was handed over to his family.

‘Tejaram shifted family to Raj to prevent him from reconversion’

It was to prevent Jithender Ghisaram from leaving again that Tejaram shifted his family to Rajasthan on April 11, 2018, a Chennai police officer said. At Rajasthan, Tejaram reportedly had his son re-converted to Hinduism. But Jithender went missing again on May 2.

“Jithendar had voluntarily gone to Ahmednagar and converted to a Muslim in order to marry the woman he loved. Though his father claims that he was forcefully converted and was given training in some extremist groups, his claims are baseless and only after Jithendar is found can we come to a conclusion,” a Chennai police officer said.

This seems reminiscent of the Hadiya case in which a young woman from Kerala converted to Islam and married a Muslim man, decisions that were challenged by her father in the Kerala High Court which annulled the marriage. Finally a Supreme Court judgment resolved the matter in Hadiya’s favour.
However, on May 8, the Mid-day newspaper in Mumbai published an article in which Jithender is quoted as saying he legally changed his name to Mohammed Islam Raza and converted out of his own interest.  
“...around two years ago, my attraction to Islam reached such a level that I just wanted to convert and become a practising Muslim. On January 6, 2017, I arrived in Mumbai with the sole purpose of converting to Islam,” he is quoted as saying.

Similar to Hadiya case?

The case seems reminiscent of the Hadiya case in which a young woman from Kerala converted to Islam and married a Muslim man, decisions that were challenged by her father

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
converted

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Probe report submitted Madurai Kamaraj University 'sex-for-favours' case

Cauvery draft scheme a victory, says minister but experts express reservations

Cauvery water dispute: Kamal Haasan invites DMK working president MK Stalin to May 19 farmers conclave

IPL2018
Videos
Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram
Ekta Kapoor slams International YouTuber for trolling
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP
Dozens killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets