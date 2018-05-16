Home States Tamil Nadu

All-party meet in Puducherry on local body polls

Not only the quantum of reservation to be granted to BC, the methodology to provide the reservation will also be discussed.

PUDUCHERRY: With lack of crucial policy decisions regarding Backward Class and Scheduled Tribes’ reservation delaying completion of delimitation process and notification for conduct of civil elections, the Puducherry government has called for an all-party meeting on May 23.

Representatives of all political parties and MLAs have been invited for the meeting to convey their views to decide on the reservation policy, PWD and Local Administration Minister A Namassivayam told Express. Not only the quantum of reservation to be granted to BC, the methodology to provide the reservation will also be discussed.

However, he said the government is committed to conducting local body elections to municipalities, commune and village panchayats after completion of delimitation of wards within 4 weeks, as per SC orders.

