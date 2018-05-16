Home States Tamil Nadu

CPM leader R Nallakannu won’t lead Kamal Haasan's Cauvery meet

.CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said Nallakannu would neither chair nor attend the meeting.

Published: 16th May 2018 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan proposed an all-party meeting on the Cauvery issue led by veteran Communist leader R Nallakannu, the CPM claimed that the announcement had been made without Nallakannu’s consent.CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said Nallakannu would neither chair nor attend the meeting. “The actor (Kamal) neither disclosed anything about the meeting nor invited Nallakannu to the meeting when he met the leader. He made this announcement without Nallakannu’s consent. He has not invited the CPI till Tuesday evening,” Mutharasan told Express.

This incident comes as an embarrassment to Kamal, who is also planning to start a tour in the southern districts from Wednesday and who announced on Monday that he would hold a meeting for discussing the Cauvery issue with farmers on May 19. He invited Leader of Opposition M K Stalin on Monday and various political parties, including the BJP and Rajinikanth, to the Cauvery meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CPM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

DMK leader MK Stalin jumps the gun and greets Karnataka BJP leader Yeddyurappa, draws netizen’s ire

All-party meet in Puducherry on local body polls

Jarred notes force DMK working president M K Stalin to put Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao's Third front plan on hold

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls