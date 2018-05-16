CPM leader R Nallakannu won’t lead Kamal Haasan's Cauvery meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan proposed an all-party meeting on the Cauvery issue led by veteran Communist leader R Nallakannu, the CPM claimed that the announcement had been made without Nallakannu’s consent.CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said Nallakannu would neither chair nor attend the meeting. “The actor (Kamal) neither disclosed anything about the meeting nor invited Nallakannu to the meeting when he met the leader. He made this announcement without Nallakannu’s consent. He has not invited the CPI till Tuesday evening,” Mutharasan told Express.

This incident comes as an embarrassment to Kamal, who is also planning to start a tour in the southern districts from Wednesday and who announced on Monday that he would hold a meeting for discussing the Cauvery issue with farmers on May 19. He invited Leader of Opposition M K Stalin on Monday and various political parties, including the BJP and Rajinikanth, to the Cauvery meeting.