Kamal Haasan’s attempt to play messiah role for Tamil Nadu delta farmers raises eyebrows

K Ezhilarasan

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Even as farmers are eager to participate in the all-party meeting proposed by actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan on May 19, political analysts are sceptical about the actor suddenly taking the lead role in the Cauvery issue that has been churning for the past four decades.

Since the Supreme Court’s order to the Central government on February 16, to draft a ‘scheme’ in six weeks, the whole State, particularly the delta areas, has been witnessing a surge in protests. The protest intensified to the extent of relocating IPL matches scheduled to take place in Chennai.

Though several personalities from the film world had actively taken part in protests in the peak period of the past three months, Kamal, despite being a politician, neither announced a protest nor participate in one in his capacity of a party leader.

Also, Kamal came under criticism during the party’s launch in Madurai in February for his reply to a question on the Cauvery, where he said, “Not only water, I can even get blood from Karnataka.”

However, Kamal on Monday called on DMK working president and leader of the Opposition M K Stalin and invited him to the all-party meeting on May 19. The actor also announced he would be inviting many other leaders and claimed the meeting would be chaired by CPI senior leader R Nallakannu. On Tuesday, the CPI denied Nallakannu had agreed to chair the meeting.

Against this background, political analysts opine that Kamal’s effort to take up a lead role in the Cauvery issue by convening an all-party meeting is just an attempt to gain attention.

Rajan Kurai Krishnan, a renowned political analyst who writes extensively on Tamil Nadu politics, said “Is Kamal going to say anything new on the Cauvery issue that has already been discussed and analysed deeper by others? His meeting will not have any political significance except for coverage by the media.”

Political analyst and editor of Kaatchipizhai magazine Subagunarajan charged Kamal was trivialising the issue and questioned his capacity to convene the all-party meeting.

“Kamal can participate in any all-party meeting and put forth his opinions but in which capacity is he ‘organising’ it? There are many leaders who always stood for Cauvery rights all these years. But all of a sudden, he makes a lateral entry and tries to lead. I see it as a childish attempt to seek attention,” he said.

However, farmers are keen to participate in the all-party meeting. Farmer leader P R Pandian said, “Kamal wants all parties, cutting across political lines, to come on one platform to save the Cauvery. Whoever comes forward to speak for Cauvery, we will support him.” Pandian pointed out the DMK invites only parties that are friendly to it to such meetings.

P Ayyakkannu, another farmer leader, said “Farmers’ voices were once unheard. Now, all the leaders are coming forward to speak for farmers. I welcome Kamal, too, to give voice to save agriculture.”

The original petitioner in the Cauvery case, Mannargudi S Ranganathan, said there was no need for any all-party meeting as the ‘scheme’ drafted by the Central government would render justice to Tamil Nadu.

Ranganathan said “Without reading the draft completely and understanding it properly, many people are still expressing dissent. But the draft was based on the tribunal’s final award and our demands are fulfilled in that.” He also wondered why Tamil Nadu is not celebrating yet.