Home States Tamil Nadu

Supreme Court rejects Karnataka's plea to stall finalisation of draft Cauvery scheme

The apex court also asked the Centre to modify a provision in the draft Cauvery management scheme that authorises the Union government to issue directions from time to time on water distribution.

Published: 16th May 2018 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Cauvery

Image used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked Centre to modify a provision in the draft Cauvery management scheme that authorises the Centre government to have final say on Cauvery water distribution between four southern states, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry.

The court asked the Attorney General K K Venugopal to modify the scheme and submit it for approval tomorrow (May 17).

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also rejected Karnataka's plea that finalisation of the draft Cauvery management scheme should be put on hold as the process of formation of a new government in the state is underway.

“All the states concerned are making submissions to the draft scheme. I am requesting for adjournment till first week of July as I do not have the assistance and instruction from the council of ministers of Karnataka,” senior advocate Shyam Divan told the bench.

Refusing to accede to Karnataka’s submission, the bench said, “It was the Centre which has to set up the draft scheme and not the states.”

During the brief arguments, the court also asked centre to change the proposed headquarters of Cauvery Management authority from Bengaluru to Delhi and also asked Centre to name it as Cauvery Management Board.

The court had on February 16 raised the 270 tmcft share of Cauvery water for Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft and reduced Tamil Nadu's share, while compensating it by allowing extraction of 10 tmcft groundwater from the river basin, saying the issue of drinking water has to be placed on a higher pedestal.

According to the order, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Union Territory of Puducherry would be annually entitled to 404.25 tmcft, 284.75 tmcft, 30 tmcft and 7 tmcft of Cauvery water respectively out of the total of 740 tmcft.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
cauvery Cauvery water dispute Supreme Court Tamil Nadu government Karnataka government Cauvery Management Scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Tamil Nadu sees slight dip in Class 12 pass percentage

DMK leader MK Stalin jumps the gun and greets Karnataka BJP leader Yeddyurappa, draws netizen’s ire

All-party meet in Puducherry on local body polls

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
H D Kumaraswamy
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls