Supreme Court rejects Karnataka's plea to stall finalisation of draft Cauvery scheme

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked Centre to modify a provision in the draft Cauvery management scheme that authorises the Centre government to have final say on Cauvery water distribution between four southern states, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry.

The court asked the Attorney General K K Venugopal to modify the scheme and submit it for approval tomorrow (May 17).

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also rejected Karnataka's plea that finalisation of the draft Cauvery management scheme should be put on hold as the process of formation of a new government in the state is underway.

“All the states concerned are making submissions to the draft scheme. I am requesting for adjournment till first week of July as I do not have the assistance and instruction from the council of ministers of Karnataka,” senior advocate Shyam Divan told the bench.

Refusing to accede to Karnataka’s submission, the bench said, “It was the Centre which has to set up the draft scheme and not the states.”

During the brief arguments, the court also asked centre to change the proposed headquarters of Cauvery Management authority from Bengaluru to Delhi and also asked Centre to name it as Cauvery Management Board.

The court had on February 16 raised the 270 tmcft share of Cauvery water for Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft and reduced Tamil Nadu's share, while compensating it by allowing extraction of 10 tmcft groundwater from the river basin, saying the issue of drinking water has to be placed on a higher pedestal.

According to the order, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Union Territory of Puducherry would be annually entitled to 404.25 tmcft, 284.75 tmcft, 30 tmcft and 7 tmcft of Cauvery water respectively out of the total of 740 tmcft.