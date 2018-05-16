Tamil Nadu Assembly session to begin a day after hot spell

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly will begin on May 29, a day after ‘agni nakshatram’ (hot spell) ends. But the ‘agni nakshatram’ will begin on that day in the House which will be discussing the demands for grants to over 50 government departments. On March 15, the budget for 2018-19 was presented in the Assembly and after a few days of discussions, the session was adjourned sine die on March 22. Now, the session is resuming after a gap of two months.

Official sources said the ensuing session is likely to last for 22 working days excluding holidays.

However, a decision on the exact duration of the session will be taken at the Business Advisory Committee meeting to be held a few days ahead of the commencement of the session since the government departments have to be given time for keeping ready their policy notes.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has so far completed a review of the functioning of most of the key departments and this exercise is likely to be over by May 22. He has already decided the allocations for departments and new announcements to be made during the session. One can expect a sizeable number of statements from him under Rule 110 by way of new announcements.

The opposition parties are ready to rake up a host of issues including the Cauvery dispute, the failure to open the Mettur dam for irrigation for the seventh consecutive year, the troubles faced by students in NEET, Nirmala Devi issue etc.