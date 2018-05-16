Tamil Nadu Class 12 results today, no state-level rank list

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will announce the Plus-Two examination results at 9.30 am on Wednesday, said the officials.The DGE will release the results through the official websites www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge.tn.nic.in and www.dge.tn.gov.in. The directorate has also arranged automated SMSes to be sent to students who have registered for the facility. Results will be mailed to the school managements, which can then display the results on their notice boards.

State-level ranks will not be released this year as well to ensure that students don’t get disheartened by an unhealthy competition. “We have done away with the ranking system as even one mark will cause serious distress,” said School Education Minster KA Sengottaiyan.

Students, who have not done well in the exams, should not get too stressed, Sengottaiyan said, adding that those in need of counselling or help can use the 14417 helpline. He said that parents, who notice unusual behaviour or sadness in their wards, should use the helpline immediately. A total of 27, 72,384 students have appeared for the public exams in class X, XI and XII in 2018.

How to check results

Go to the official website: tnresults.nic.in

Click on the link TNDGE Class 12th Results 2018 or TNDGE HSC +2 Examination Results

Enter registration number

Download and print the result for future reference

In 2017, the Class 12 exam results were declared on May 12. In 2017, the overall pass percentage recorded a marginal increase to 92.1, as compared to 91.4 in 2016