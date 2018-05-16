Tamil Nadu government to seek SC directive to notify Cauvery draft

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Tamil Nadu government is all set to seek directions from the Supreme Court to the Centre on Wednesday to notify immediately the draft scheme that the latter submitted on May 14 to implement the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal because this is the preliminary step to ensure the formation of the authority (yet to be named).

Tamil Nadu had already said the draft scheme was a replica of the final award of the tribunal.

Further, the State government has also decided to urge the apex court to make Delhi the headquarters of the authority instead of Bengaluru as recommended in the draft scheme.

Political parties had criticised the suggestion to locate the headquarters at Bengaluru. Besides, the State government has resolved to stick to its demand for naming the body to ensure the implementation of the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal as the Cauvery Management Board instead of naming it as authority or by any other name as suggested in the draft scheme.

All these decisions were taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and attended by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and four ministers. Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan was also present during the deliberations.

Sources said the counsels for the Tamil Nadu government, while filing the response to the draft scheme, would request the Supreme Court to issue directions to the central government to appoint officials of the authority as soon as possible so that the first meeting could take place before June 1 because the irrigation year in the State begins on June 12 and ends on January 28 next year.

Decisions taken by this authority alone can ensure release of water for the kuruvai season in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka has failed to release 4 tmc of water as ordered by the SC. This is the seventh consecutive year that the Mettur dam cannot be opened for irrigation on the scheduled date (June 12) mostly because of Karnataka’s failure to release the quantum of water stipulated in the Tribunal award.

However, the counsels for Karnataka are likely to seek an adjournment of the case since Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has resigned after the electoral defeat and since the political situation is in a flux in that state now. Official sources said that however, Tamil Nadu would insist that the draft scheme be notified immediately.