Tamil Nadu sees slight dip in Class 12 pass percentage

The overall pass percentage in 2018 is 91.1 per cent, which is 1.1 percent less than last year. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu school education minister KA Sengottaiyan on Wednesday morning announced the class 12 HSC result. The overall pass percentage this year is 91.1 per cent, which is 1.1 percent less than last year. 

Click on the following link to check Tamil Nadu class 12 board exam results http://tnresults.nic.in/

9,07,620 students appeared for the exam this year. "Though, some might have found the question papers tough compared to the previous year, it will help the students in the longer run," said Sengottaiyan adding that action will be taken against schools which try to promote admissions by publishing rank lists. The state had abolished ranking system earlier.

Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 result Analysis

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) uploaded the Tamil Nadu HSC +2 (Class 12th) result on its official website at around 9.30 am. As usual, girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 94.1. Pass percentage among boys is 87.7. 

The 12th class examinations of the Tamil Nadu board have been conducted between 1st March 2018 and 16th April 2018.

Tamil Nadu had seen its best pass percentage in 2017 with an outstanding 92.2 per cent among 8,93,262 students. The girls have achieved a pass percentage of 94.5 per cent and boys secured 89.3 per cent.

In 2016, we had seen an increase in pass percentage of 91.4 per cent with girls securing 94.4 per cent  pass percentage and boys getting 87.9 per cent among the 8,33,682 students.

