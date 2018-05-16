Home States Tamil Nadu

Veteran Tamil novelist Balakumaran encouraged fresh talent: Film fraternity

Veteran Tamil novelist Balakumaran forayed into Tamil cinema with Mani Ratnam’s Nayakan, assisting the director in scripting the film’s dialogues.

Published: 16th May 2018 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Balakumaran’s mortal remains brought for last rites | ASHWIN PRASATH

By Mani Prabhu and Navein Darshan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Veteran Tamil novelist Balakumaran forayed into Tamil cinema with Mani Ratnam’s Nayakan, assisting the director in scripting the film’s dialogues. There on, Balakumaran’s contributions in films were mainly in the field of script doctoring and dialogue writing. His work includes critically-acclaimed films like Baashha, Gentleman, Guna, and Pudhupettai. 

VZ Durai, who worked with Balakumaran in his directorial debut Mugavari and Kadhal Sadugudu, says, “The time I spent with Balakumaran sir was fantastic. He was like a godfather to me. More than a scriptwriter and an author, he was a spiritual guide to many people. Balakumaran sir was a very friendly man. Despite being a legend, he never had a bit of ego. I was only in my first year of college when I directed my first film, Mugavari; I hadn’t even worked as an assistant to any director. But he was always encouraging and never treated me like a fresher. It’s very rare to meet such a person. He was so knowledgeable; you could talk to him about anything.”

Actor Prashanth, whose films like Jeans and Majunu had dialogues written by Balakumaran, says, “It’s truly unfortunate. We’ve lost one more legend in the industry. He was a living dictionary and university. He was such a soft-spoken and god-fearing person. It was always a pleasure working with him. His command over Tamil and his sense of humour were impeccable.”

Veteran lyricist Vairamuthu says, “Balakumaran was one of the important persons who grabbed the collar of the generation which slowly forgot the habit of reading, and asked them to read first and think later. Very few writers who ventured into cinema and got the appreciation they deserved. The silver screen had kept big names like Pudhumaipithan, Akilan, B S Ramaiah, and Vindhan in a corner. But it gave only successes to Balakumaran. Sindhu Bhairavi, Kadhalan and Badshah are wonderful creations of his.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil cinema Balakumaran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Coal India will close down high-risk mines that are beyond mitigation. (File photo | AP)

Coal shortage may hit generation in thermal power plants in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government announces helpline to counsel class XII students

Pre University II examination.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 results today, no state-level rank list

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls