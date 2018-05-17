Cauvery water dispute: DMK working president MK Stalin slams draft scheme

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Charging that the Centre had proposed a ‘powerless body’ to implement the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal, DMK working president MK Stalin on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to place forceful arguments before the Supreme Court when the case would come up on Thursday to ensure the setting up of an independent body to implement the final award. It would be a historic blunder if the State government failed to do so, he said.

“The present authority proposed by the Centre is nothing but an ‘empty shell’ without any content. The Centre has ignored the directive given in the Cauvery Tribunal’s final award that the CMB should be an independent body. Instead, the draft scheme says it will only be a supervisory body,” Stalin said. The Tribunal said an eminent engineer should head the Board. But the draft scheme says it could be either an engineer or an official. The TN govt failed to insist on an independent body, he added.