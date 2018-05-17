Home States Tamil Nadu

Cauvery water dispute: DMK working president MK Stalin slams draft scheme

Stalin on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to place forceful arguments before the Supreme Court when the case would come up on Thursday.

Published: 17th May 2018 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu opposition leader MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Charging that the Centre had proposed a ‘powerless body’ to implement the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal, DMK working president MK Stalin on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to place forceful arguments before the Supreme Court when the case would come up on Thursday to ensure the setting up of an independent body to implement the final award.  It  would be a historic blunder if the State government failed to do so, he said.

“The present authority proposed by the Centre is nothing but an ‘empty shell’ without any content. The Centre has ignored the directive given in the Cauvery Tribunal’s final award that the CMB should be an independent body.  Instead, the draft scheme says it will only be a supervisory body,” Stalin said. The Tribunal said an eminent engineer should head the Board.  But the draft scheme says it could be either an engineer or an official.  The TN govt failed to insist on an independent body, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DMK Stalin Cauvery water dispute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
pen, journalism, writing, exam, notebook, paper

Tamil Nadu who killed self over dad’s alcoholism scores 1,024

Tamil Nadu Class XII results: Girl students help government schools punch above their weight

Pre University II examination.

NEET heat sparks dry spell in enrolment at Tamil Nadu's Namakkal schools

IPL2018
Videos
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
European Union president lashes out at US President Donald Trump over Iran, trade
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls