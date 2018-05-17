Tamil Nadu Class XII results: Girl students help government schools punch above their weight

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The government and government-aided schools recorded a pass percentage of 92.19 and 97.99 respectively in Class 12 board examination, which is more than the overall pass percentage in the district, thanks to the performance of girl students.

The Madurai Educational District has posted an overall pass percentage of 92.46 per cent, which is 1.15 per cent less than that of the previous year. An average of 96.45 girls and 88.12 boys have passed the exam. As many as 8,350 government school students appeared for the exam but only 7,114 have passed. Out of this, 3,983 are girls and 3,131 are boys.