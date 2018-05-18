Home States Tamil Nadu

Class XII girl student ends life in Tamil Nadu over poor show in Board exams

Published: 18th May 2018

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Class XII girl committed suicide by jumping into a well after failing in a subject on Wednesday. Three more students too attempted suicide in the district and are undergoing treatment.
Class 12 public exam results were released on Wednesday and like many of her classmates, A Ilamathy (17) of Nalathur village near Kachirapalayam in Villupuram district, went to her school to check the result. 

After finding that she had failed in a subject, she became distressed. Almost suddenly, she allegedly went out and jumped into a well at the farmland in the village and committed suicide. After a search hunt, villagers found the body and Kachirapalayam police sent the body to Kallakuruchi government hospital for autopsy. A case was also filed and further inquiries are on.

Meanwhile, K Dhanalatchumi (17) of Thandalai village near Kallakuruchi, who failed in two subjects, allegedly attempted suicide by hanging herself using her churidar dupatta. Her family members noticed the action and rescued her. She has been admitted in Kallakuruchi government hospital and undergoing treatment in serious condition. S Sowmiya (18) of Vilambar village near Kallakuruchi too allegedly attempted to end her life for the same reason, by consuming pesticide kept in her home. She too has been admitted to the Kallakurichi government hospital for treatment. The police have filed cases in both incidents. 

In the fourth incident, N Thilagvathy (17) of Pukkivari, attempted suicide by consuming pesticide after she failed to the get the expected marks.  Anticipating a 1,000-plus score, she was left disappointed after managing only 851. She was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Mundiampakkam for treatment.

