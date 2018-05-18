Policeman guarding Tamil Nadu DGP office loses walkie-talkie

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A policeman on guard at the Director General of Police office on the Kamarajar Salai near the Marina beach allegedly lost his walkie-talkie on Saturday and a complaint was lodged with the Marina police. Different divisions of the special police take turns in guarding the DGP office. For the past five months, company E of the special police force had been on guard and on May 11, company C took charge of the security duty, said police sources.

“Inspector V Mayilvaganan (56), who was recently posted in charge of the second company of the special force, checked equipment on May 12 morning and found one walkie-talkie missing. When enquiries were made with the guards at the gate, everyone told the Inspector that they had returned the instrument. A complaint was lodged with the Marina police,” said a police officer.