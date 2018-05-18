Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami cuts the ribbon for Police Museum in Coimbatore city

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated the Tamil Nadu Police Museum at what was once the century-old Hamilton Club, on Thursday. The Chief Minister was among the first to have a tour of the place that showcased several antiques and memorabilia, including old weapons seized from forest brigand Veerappan. Speaking to reporters, he said that the Museum would serve as a place of learning for youngsters and the public. Earlier in the day, Palaniswami inaugurated a blood donation camp organised by the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Speaking to the media about Coimbatore’s air travel facilities, he said that the State government was likely to offer a concession on aviation fuel tax to base flights (ones that halt at the airport during nights) to further connectivity between major cities all day round. Responding to the announcement, officials of the Airport Authority of India noted that the fuel tax concession would lure airlines to station their flights at the International Airport in non-metro cities, including Coimbatiore, Madurai and Tiruchy. “Now, flights are stationed only in Chennai. Though Coimbatore airport has six base stations and is being extended to accommodate eight, none of the flights is ready to halt here,” he said.

Value Added Tax (VAT) for aviation fuel was charged at 29 per cent. However, it was only one per cent in Salem airport. This charge was likely to be implemented in Coimbatore, Tiruchy and Madurai airports as the 28 per cent concession, AAI officials added.

After inaugurating the Police Museum in the city, the Chief Minister travelled to Ooty, where The Nilgiris Collector Innocent Divya and Superintendent of Police Murali Ramba welcomed him. Palaniswami was set to open the 122nd flower show at Government Botanical Garden there on Friday.

According to S Sivasubramaniam, joint director of Horticulture, they were expecting between 1 and 1.5 lakh tourists for the three-day flower show.

Off to inaugurate Ooty Flower Show

