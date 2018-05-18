Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami cuts the ribbon for Police Museum in Coimbatore city

Earlier in the day, Palaniswami inaugurated a blood donation camp organised by the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Published: 18th May 2018 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during the inauguration of Tamil Nadu Police Museum in Coimbatore on Thursday | S SENBAGAPANDIYAN

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Chief  Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated the Tamil Nadu Police Museum at what was once the century-old Hamilton Club, on Thursday. The Chief Minister was among the first to have a tour of the place that showcased several antiques and memorabilia, including old weapons seized from forest brigand Veerappan. Speaking to reporters, he said that the Museum would serve as a place of learning for youngsters and the public. Earlier in the day, Palaniswami inaugurated a blood donation camp organised by the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Speaking to the media about Coimbatore’s air travel facilities, he said that the State government was likely to offer a concession on aviation fuel tax to base flights (ones that halt at the airport during nights) to further connectivity between major cities all day round. Responding to the announcement, officials of the Airport Authority of India noted that the fuel tax concession would lure airlines to station their flights at the International Airport in non-metro cities, including Coimbatiore, Madurai and Tiruchy. “Now, flights are stationed only in Chennai. Though Coimbatore airport has six base stations and is being extended to accommodate eight, none of the flights is ready to halt here,” he said.

Value Added Tax (VAT) for aviation fuel was charged at 29 per cent. However, it was only one per cent in Salem airport. This charge was likely to be implemented in Coimbatore, Tiruchy and Madurai airports as the 28 per cent concession, AAI officials added.

After inaugurating the Police Museum in the city, the Chief Minister travelled to Ooty, where The Nilgiris Collector Innocent Divya and Superintendent of Police Murali Ramba welcomed him. Palaniswami was set to open the 122nd flower show at Government Botanical Garden there on Friday. 
According to S Sivasubramaniam, joint director of Horticulture, they were expecting between 1 and 1.5 lakh tourists for the three-day flower show. 

Off to inaugurate Ooty Flower Show
After inaugurating the Police Museum in the city, the Chief Minister travelled to Ooty, where The Nilgiris Collector Innocent Divya and Superintendent of Police Murali Ramba welcomed him. Palaniswami was set to open the 122nd flower show at Government Botanical Garden there on Friday

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami Police Museum

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Tamil Nadu cop misreads HC order, sets free murder accused

Tamil Nadu opposition parties slam Karnataka governor for allowing BJP’s rule

Bail is the rule, remand exception, says Madras HC

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018