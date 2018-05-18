Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu cop misreads HC order, sets free murder accused

A police constable has been suspended after he misread a High Court order and released a murder case accused from the Puzhal prison. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A police constable has been suspended after he misread a High Court order and released a murder case accused from the Puzhal prison. The goof-up went unnoticed for 18 days until the Tondiarpet police noticed Ravichandran moving freely on Tuesday.  Ravichandran, accused in a case of murder committed in Tondiarpet in November last, was also detained under the Goondas Act.

“Ravichandran’s wife had moved the Madras High Court seeking Ravichandran’s release. But the High Court had dismissed the petition. A copy of the court order was sent to the prison,” said a police source. However, Pradeep, who was on duty at the prison on April 28, misread the order and let Ravichandran go free,”  police sources said.On learning this, Tondiarpet arrested Ravichandran again and remanded him in Puzhal prison.

