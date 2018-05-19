Contraband worth Rs 50 lakh seized from van in Tamil Nadu, two arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a massive crackdown on gutka sale, police seized around Rs 50 lakh worth chewable tobacco products at Mangadu on Friday. The police also unearthed three goodowns which operated illegally in selling the contraband. The bigger seizure was effected police arrested Muthu (22), driver of a TATA Ace vehicle when he was driving from Puzhal in Red Hills carrying more than eight sacks of banned products.

“When we enquired with the driver, he spilled the beans, by claiming he was taking them to one Kumar in Mangadu,” said the police. Further probe revealed that two goodowns were illegally being operated in Mangadu. “One in EVP Avenue and another in Periya Panaichery, apart from the one at Porur. They were illegally trading the contraband under the cover of a water agency, which is owned by one Senthil,” said a police officer. The police added that foreign cigarettes, tobacco and gutka products all worth `50 lakh were seized. The police arrested both Muthu and Kumar.