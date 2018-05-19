Home States Tamil Nadu

Excitement rises as ring well unearthed at Keezhadi to excavate hidden glories of Tamil culture

A team of archaeologists, led by Excavation Director R Sivanantham, has been carrying out the expedition adjacent to the site where the ASI dug up during its first season of excavation.

Published: 19th May 2018 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of the Keezhadi excavation site in Sivaganga district

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After weeks of strenuous and untiring digging, excavators at Keezhadi have unearthed a small-size ring well that has raised hopes of finding more such structures to bring out the hidden glories of Tamil culture.

A team of archaeologists, led by Excavation Director R Sivanantham, has been carrying out the expedition adjacent to the site where the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) dug up during its first season of excavation. They stumbled upon the ring well during the course of trenching. “The well has six rings with a 93-cm radius,” Sivanantham told Express. Going by the properties, it must have served as a storage well, either to stock water or any other liquid material.

The size of the rings also suggests existence of an industrial area around the site, he said, adding that the ASI had already uncovered two such ring wells.It may also be presumed that the ring well should have been served as a well to scoop water if the site had been a habitation. “A thorough study will reveal the nature of the well and the purpose it had served,” another archaeologist noted.

This apart, the excavation team at Keezhadi, located very close to Madurai, has dug out a treasure trove of 2,000 artefacts so far. The State department of Archaeology had stepped into the scene following widespread allegations of the ASI going slow in Keezhadi because of the intervention of higher-ups in the Centre, whom TN parties and Tamil organisations accused of showing bias, as the site had promising evidences to prove existence of an ancient, urban civilisation.

“This excavation is certainly going to disseminate the ancient Tamil culture and kindle the eagerness for understanding rich heritage that existed in Tamil Nadu,” said an official of the State Archaeology Department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
excavation Keezhadi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Private schools of Tamil Nadu sulk at safety inspections

students_-_school_-_kids_-_children

Powers of Tamil Nadu school education department officials restructured

No relief to ATM-heist accused as plea against detention dismissed by Madras High Court

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018