Health minister Vijaya Baskar, DGP need to resign: Tamil Nadu opposition leader MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of the Supreme Court dismissing a petition seeking to stay the CBI probe into the alleged gutka payouts, the DMK and the CPI urged Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar and police chief TK Rajendran to step down to face a fair probe.

In a statement released here on Friday, DMK working president MK Stalin wanted Vijaya Baskar and Rajendran to resign at least now, after the Supreme Court had turned down the plea to stay the CBI inquiry. “If they don’t, CM Palaniswami should ask them to resign or else the CBI should prod them do so.”