Justice Ramalingam sworn in as fifth Chief Justice of Manipur High Court

Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar was sworn in as the fifth Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur on Friday, after being appointed by the President on May 9.

Published: 19th May 2018 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi administering the oath of office to Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar at Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar was sworn in as the fifth Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur on Friday, after being appointed by the President on May 9. Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office to Justice Sudhakar at a ceremony held at the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan in Imphal, according to a statement issued by the Government of Manipur.

Justice Sudhakar hails from Panapakkam village in Vellore district. He graduated with a Bachelors’ Degree in Life Sciences from Loyola College and obtained a law degree from Madras Law College.
Justice Sudhakar was enrolled as an advocate in 1983 and started practice as an associate of the legal luminary and senior advocate Habibullah Badsha, former Advocate General of Tamil Nadu and Public Prosecutor of the Madras High Court.

He was appointed as a judge of the Madras High Court in 2005 and as a judge of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir in 2016.  In 2018, he was appointed as the acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh, Rajya Sabha member  Ksh Bhabananda Singh, former Chief Minister and Opposition Leader Okram Ibobi Singh, former Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam, Ministers, the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and other senior Officials of the state government, senior advocates and judges of the High Court of Manipur were all present at the swearing-in ceremony.

