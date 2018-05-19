No urgency for pre-poll alliance to beat BJP: CPM leader Sitaram Yechury

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is no urgency to form a pre-poll alliance to defeat the BJP, CPM leader Sitaram Yechury said here on Friday. Speaking to reporters after the party’s State committee meeting, Yechury pointed out that in 1996 the United Front Alliance was formed only after the polls.

“There is no urgency to form pre-poll alliance despite the pressing need to defeat the BJP. The United Front government was stitched in 1996 after the election. Likewise, the UPA-1 government was formed in 2004 after the elections,” he said responding to queries on pre-poll alliances.

The issue of ‘electoral understanding’ with the Congress was one of the key issues that divided the CPM until last month when the party decided to adopt Yechury’s line, which is perceived more liberal in entering with ‘understanding’ with the Congress. The objective was to defeat the BJP with the help of all secular parties.

He criticised the BJP-led government for eroding the confidence in the nation’s institutions such as the CAG, CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the I. “A section of the ruling party even supports persons accused of rape and murder,” he said.