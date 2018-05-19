Home States Tamil Nadu

Watered down victory in Cauvery share row

Political parties in Tamil Nadu on Friday urged the Centre to form the Cauvery Water Management Authority at the earliest to ensure release of water to Tamil Nadu.

Published: 19th May 2018

Cauvery

Image used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

Politicos cutting across party lines point out key issues left unaddressed in the scheme submitted by the Centre; urge the Centre to form the Cauvery Water Management Authority at the earliest to ensure release of water to Tamil Nadu; BJP State president Tamilisai welcomes draft, says TN rights retrieved

CHENNAI:Pointing out that certain key issues have not been addressed in the scheme submitted by the Centre on the Cauvery dispute, which was approved by the Supreme Court on Friday, political parties in Tamil Nadu on Friday urged the Centre to form the Cauvery Water Management Authority at the earliest to ensure release of water to Tamil Nadu.

DMK working president MK Stalin, in a statement here, said the Centre had, at last, submitted the modified draft scheme only because of the protests of people of Tamil Nadu. Though the Cauvery Water Management Authority to be formed is a powerless entity which has no control over the dams in Karnataka, the Centre should take steps to form this authority and appoint members so that the Cauvery water is released to Tamil Nadu ahead of June 1. He also pointed out that the draft scheme did not specify from which month the 14.75 tmc of water reduced from the quota of Tamil Nadu would be deducted. He pointed out that the BJP-led government at the Centre had attempted to delay the formation of the Cauvery Management Board at every possible opportunity.  

CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan pointed out certain issues that had not been addressed in the scheme proposed by the Centre. “Specific guidelines for sharing the water during distress period, restrictions over Karnataka using water in its dams during summer, need to get the permission of the authority for constructing dams across the river, etc. have not been clarified. However, since the SC had disposed of all cases regarding the Cauvery dispute, both Karnataka and Centre should implement the SC directives to redress the grievances of Tamil Nadu,” he added. Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam welcomed the disposal of all cases relating to the Cauvery dispute and the SC directive to form the CWMA soon.

P Shanmugam, president of the sangam, urged the Centre to take expeditious steps to notify the scheme approved by the SC immediately in the Union gazette and open the Mettur dam for irrigation on June 12.  Further, he also urged Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to cooperate in implementing the scheme.
Vijayakanth welcomed the Supreme Court’s disposal of all disputes regarding the Cauvery water-sharing. “Though it is a delayed verdict, it is a victory for Tamil Nadu. Setting up of headquarters for the authority at Delhi and giving all powers to authority are welcome measures,” he added.

PMK youth wing president Anbumani Ramadoss criticised the formation of an authority without powers to control the dams across the Cauvery river in Karnataka. “There is no use forming such a powerless authority. It is a folly to believe that Karnataka would heed the directives of this authority since that State had a track record of ignoring the Supreme Court directives in the past on release of water to Tamil Nadu,” he said and added that Tamil Nadu should initiate legal steps to ensure constitution of an independent, powerful authority.

VCK general secretary D Ravikumar told Express that Tamil Nadu ministers were creating a wrong notion that once the SC gave it approval for the draft scheme of the Centre, the Cauvery water would be released.  “On the other hand, the reality is that it is a time-consuming process after the SC verdict. The scheme should be placed before both Houses of Parliament for their approval. If further amendments were made to this scheme, it would be modified accordingly and then only it would come into force. Later, the members for the authority should be appointed. It all might take another one year. There are many lacunae - i.e., unsettled issues in the scheme.  In a nutshell, the issue is over in the SC and will open up in Parliament.

Assisted by CWRC in discharge of duty
The authority will be assisted in the discharge of its functions by a Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) located in Bengaluru. CWRC is mandated to collect daily water levels, inflows and storage position at Hemavathy, Harangi, Krishnarajasagara, Kabini, Mettur, Bhavanisagar, Amaravathy and Banasurasagar reservoirs. The centre on May 14 proposed  a nine-member authority to ensure smooth distribution

Real-time analysis of ground realities
The authority is expected to take into account all factors that may be relevant at the given point of time, including identifying the situation of distress in the basin caused due to identifiable factors before quantifying the water quantity for being released or allotted to the party States/UT for the relevant period On February 16, the court asked Karnataka to release 177.25tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu

