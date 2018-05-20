14 receive admission on first day of Tamil Nadu PG medical counselling

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu PG, MD and diploma medical counselling started on Saturday and 14 candidates were admitted into various programmes on the first day. The first day of counselling was reserved for people with disabilities. Counselling for general category will start on Monday.“We had called 23 candidates on Saturday. Four were absent and five opted out; 14 students were admitted into various PG courses,” said G Selvaraj, secretary, selection committee. However only candidates with 40 to 70 per cent disability in the lower limb were allowed to participate in the counselling.

“Doctors usually need to have functional upper body and need good vision, hearing and speaking abilities. So, we usually allow only candidates with lower limb disability to participate,” he said adding that candidates whose disability was less than 40 per cent were supposed to contest along with general category. A team of doctors examined the candidates and their certificates on Saturday morning to test them for eligibility.

A majority of the candidates with disabilities chose specialities such as general medicine, dermatology or pediatrics that would require them to move about less, the secretary explained adding that one candidate even opted for orthopedics this year.A total of 1,103 PG seats are available this year. Out of this, 864 seats are for government colleges, 122 seats in private colleges and 117 seats were returned from All India quota. There are 15 PG colleges in the State.

