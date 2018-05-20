Home States Tamil Nadu

Angered by flight delay at Chennai airport, 'tipsy' man harms self using pen

The man told the officials that he ran the risk of missing his connecting flight at Mumbai and in a seeming fit of rage, he took out a pen and punched his stomach causing mild bleeding.

Published: 20th May 2018 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

CHENNAI: Irked by delay in the take off of a Mumbai-bound flight, a 37-year-old man, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, today inflicted self injury using a pen after a wordy duel with airline officials.

The passenger was taken to a hospital within the airport premises for treatment, and the flight later departed without him.

The passenger was scheduled to board Air India's 2.30 AM Mumbai flight and since it got delayed for about three hours, he questioned the airline officials and it led to a verbal duel, airport sources said.

The man told the officials that he ran the risk of missing his connecting flight at Mumbai and in a seeming fit of rage, he took out a pen and punched his stomach causing mild bleeding.

TAGS
flight delay tipsy man harms self Chennai airport

