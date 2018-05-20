Home States Tamil Nadu

Cauvery water dispute: MDMK general secretary Vaiko says tribunal award diluted, urges Tamil Nadu government to move SC constitutional bench

Vaiko urged the Tamil Nadu government to challenge the verdict before a constitution bench and convene an all-party meeting to chalk out strategy. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Charging that the draft scheme on Cauvery approved by the Supreme Court had totally diluted the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and caused much loss to Tamil Nadu, MDMK general secretary Vaiko urged the Tamil Nadu government to challenge the verdict before a constitution bench and convene an all-party meeting to chalk out strategy. 

Giving a point by point explanation on how the draft scheme approved by SC went against the final award and would cause much loss to Tamil Nadu, Vaiko said while the tribunal insisted on forming an independent mechanism to implement the final award, the term ‘independent’ was absent in the draft scheme. So, mere naming the body as Cauvery Management Authority without any powers was nothing but cheating.  

Section 9 of the draft scheme which speaks about the powers, functions and duties of the authority has no mention about what to do when Karnataka fails to release water in future. The authority has no power to make Karnataka obey its orders.Further, according to the final award, Karnataka cannot build new dams across the river. But,  the draft scheme did not give any power to check Karnataka from building new dams across Cauvery. This would affect Tamil Nadu badly.  

Besides, the Centre had added some more clauses violating the final award of the tribunal, Vaiko said. “Section (3) XVI says the Authority will advise the party States to take suitable measures to improve water use efficiency, by way of promoting micro-irrigation, change in cropping pattern, improved agronomic practices, system deficiency correction, command area development etc.  Section (3) XVII says the Authority will advice the party States to adopt efficient technologies for water conservation and preservation.” The two clauses were aimed at snatching away the rights of the States.

