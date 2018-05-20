Home States Tamil Nadu

Karnataka development a victory for democracy: Rajinikanth

The Tamil superstar, who is set to enter politics, said that he wasn't satisfied when the BJP was given 15 days time to form the government.

Published: 20th May 2018 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Rajinikanth (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: A day after BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa stepped down as Karnataka chief minister without facing a floor test in the Assembly, actor Rajinikanth today said the development in the neighbouring state was a victory for democracy.

"According to the Constitution, majority should be proved in the assembly, the Congress-JD(S) is going to do it, and I see this as a victory for democracy," he told reporters in reply to a question on the assembly elections in Karnataka and its outcome.

Dubbing as "farcical" the time of 15 days given by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala to Yeddyurappa to prove his majority, the Tamil superstar, who is set to enter politics, said that it should not have been done.

"Hats off to the Supreme Court which gave a good ruling," he said, apparently referring to the apex court asking the BJP to take the floor test to prove its majority in the House on Saturday.

After a meeting with the women's wing functionaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram (Rajini people's forum), the actor said the verdict of the Supreme Court on the Cauvery issue should be implemented in letter and spirit.

Asked what he felt the Congress-JD(S) coalition should do on the river water issue as the alliance would assume power shortly, he said, "Whatever the Supreme Court has said must be implemented and it is their (Karnataka's) duty."

"It is my humble opinion that it will be good if the control over the dams (in Karnataka) is with the (proposed) Cauvery authority," he said.

Anticipating "government intervention" in the authority that has been mooted, he said, "Let us see what happens in due course."

To a query if his frequent meetings with functionaries were as per the plan for the launch of his party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, he said, "It can be said that is the plan we will be ready."

There was a huge response from women followers and it made him very happy, he said, adding that "success is sure" for his upcoming political innings since women in large numbers supported him.

The 67-year-old political aspirant said women would be given priority in his party.

To a report which stated that support for him was strong in about 150 constituencies in Tamil Nadu, he said, "If that report is true I am happy."

Comments

