Over 1.28 lakh children from Tamil Nadu apply for admissions under Right to Education Act

If a school does not get enough students to fill the admissions under RTE, then it could fill the vacancies by selecting students from nearby areas.

Published: 20th May 2018 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 03:51 AM

CHENNAI: Over 1.28 lakh children have applied for admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act 2018-19, according to figures released by the Directorate of Matriculation Education on Saturday. Last year 1.17 lakh applications were admitted. According to Tamil Nadu RTE rules, 25 per cent of the total seats in private schools are reserved for students belonging to economically weaker sections (families with an annual income of less than Rs 2 lakh) and disadvantaged groups (SC/ST/BC/MBC).

Students will be admitted at entry level grade, that is LKG or class one. Schools in which students are applying for RTE admissions should be within one kilometre from their residence. If a school does not get enough students to fill the admissions under RTE, then it could fill the vacancies by selecting students from nearby areas.

The list of applications which are accepted and applications rejected should be put up with reasons on notice boards of the schools concerned before 5 pm on May 22. If more number of students have applied for RTE admissions than the number of seats in the schools, then the admissions should be made through a lot system in the presence of officials of School Education Department.

Orphaned children, children of HIV-infected parents, transgender children and the ones living with disabilities should be given preference. The circular also says all students who are selected for admission under the RTE Act should be admitted in the schools on May 29 and officials from  School Education Department should ensure that no fee is collected from these students.

What the rules say
