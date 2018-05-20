Tamil Nadu Chief Minister says Cauvery Authority has powers to manage water sharing, DMK voices 'doubts' 

By PTI

MADURAI: The Cauvery Management Authority has full powers to manage water sharing among riparian States, Chief Minister K Palaniswami asserted here today, even as DMK leader M K Stalin said some doubts still persisted.

"The Supreme Court verdict has clearly mentioned that the Cauvery Management Authority has full powers," he said.

Palaniswami's assertion assumes significance in the wake of opposition parties raising suspicion over the Centre naming an 'authority' in place of a management 'board' in its submission in the Supreme Court and asking if the proposed entity would have due powers.

Speaking to reporters here, the Chief Minister said the top court ruling had also made it clear that the Cauvery Tribunal's award should be followed.

He said a cut in allocation by 14.75 tmc was the only modificaiton in this respect (vis-vis- tribunal's award) by the top court.

"All other features of the tribunal's award should be followed and the Supreme Court has made this clear," he said.

A "historic verdict" has been obtained by Amma's government by putting forth sound arguments in the Supreme Court," he said.

To a question, he said if suspicions were raised (apparently referring to the proposed authority's powers), there was no end to it and asserted that the apex court verdict was final.

DMK Working President M K Stalin, speaking at a function in Nagapattinam district, said some doubts persisted on the issue, though it has been stated that "the authority has all the powers of the board.

" Stalin, leader of the opposition in the Assembly, said the court verdict should be implemented to clear such doubts, and every year Mettur dam should be opened on time for irrigation.

Water release from the dam on the stipulated date of June 12 every year has often been delayed many times in the past due to lack of enough storage.

Deputy Chief Minsiter O Panneerselvam said the Cauvery issue has reached a "good solution," due to the efforts of Chief Minister K Palaniswami-led Tamil Nadu goverment and added that such a solution will have a "good result."