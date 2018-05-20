We will remain united on the Cauvery issue: Kamal Haasan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan convened a meeting on Saturday to discuss the fallout of the Supreme Court judgment and the Centre’s stand on the Cauvery water dispute. He said this was the first of many more meetings that will be held to try and resolve the issue which was imperative to solve for the welfare of farmers.

“The people have given me immense love,” Haasan said. “It is because of the love the people have showered on me that we have been able to conduct this meeting. This is the first of many more meetings to discuss and find a permanent solution for this issue as there is still a lot that we have to discuss. We will remain united on this issue.”

Lok Sabha member Anbumani Ramadoss, All India Latchiya Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader T Rajendar, South Indian Artistes’ Association (Nadigar Sangam) president Nasser, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader Thanga Tamilselvan and coordinator of Federation of Farmers’ Associations, PR Pandian, were among those present at the meeting. As part of the meeting, Haasan said the implementation of the final judgement on the Cauvery issue by the Central government should be monitored. Further, he said lakes and ponds in Tamil Nadu should be desilted and small dams constructed.

He highlighted the need for legal options to be explored to declare Cauvery Delta region as a “Protected Agricultural Zone” while also ensuring that the Minimum Support Price of all agricultural produce is increased. He also emphasised the need to seriously address the issues faced by farmers. “Ecological problems should be given equal importance as the livelihood problems that farmers face and solutions for the same should be arrived at,” he said. “Many other issues were discussed. A committee with farmers and technical experts will be formed to supervise and implement all these points.”