Look forward to friendly ties with Tamil Nadu, says CM designate of Karnataka H D Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister designate of Karnataka H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday suggested that bilateral talks were a better way to solve the Cauvery issue. Addressing media persons in Srirangam, Kumaraswamy said he was looking forward to having friendly relationship with Tamil Nadu in amicably sharing Cauvery waters.

“Farmers from both sides are facing problems. We have to solve it and have to live together. I will give my full co-operation to solve the issue amicably,” the JD(S) leader said and claimed that poor monsoon resulted in Karnataka reservoirs not receiving sufficient inflow for the past three years, causing problems between both the States.

“I have come here (Srirangam temple) to pray for rain so that both the States can enjoy fair distribution of Cauvery water.” He added that Karnataka would comply with Supreme Court order and co-operate with Tamil Nadu on the Issue. On JD(S) alliance with Congress, Kumaraswamy said the tie-up was strong and his would be a stable government. He however refused to divulge details of the deputy CM post.

Teen takes selfie with ‘CM’

Many common people would normally hesitate to approach VIPs, overwhelmed by the tight security cover around them. But this little boy of Srirangam managed to sneak through the crowd and take a selfie with Chief Minister designate of Karanataka and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, during his visited to the Sri Ranganathaswamy temple on Sunday evening. The 14-year old boy, Harikrishnan, who is studying in class 9 in a school at Karur, lives on East Uthara Street at Srirangam. He comes home only during holidays. The boy as usual came out of his house in the evening at 5 pm to roam around, when he saw the posse of police outside the main gopuram. When he inquired a person there for the reason, he got to know about Kumaraswamy’s arrival.

Developing a desire to take a selfie with Kumaraswamy, Harikrishnan waited at the spot for nearly one and half hours. “I was determined to take a selfie with him. For that, I decided to erase all fears and kept telling to myself that everybody is a human like me so why should I fear,” he added.As soon as Kumaraswamy’s convoy arrived, it was surrounded by a a huge gathering of officals, temple priests and his supporters eager to welcome him. Though Harikrishnan tried, a police man stopped him from getting close to the VIP visitor.

Undeterred, the boy followed Kumaraswamy inside the temple. On seeing the boy tring to come closer to him, Kumaraswamy stopped a while and was eagerly listen to what the boy had to say. The boy let his request known, “Want to take a selfie with you please, sir.” Touched, Kumaraswamy readily agreed and posed with him. The boy was very much happy. He exulted “I like the kind- heartdness of Kumaraswamy sir. He is so simple and stopped for me to take a selfie.” It is not Harikrishnan’s first encounter with a VIP. He also has had an experience of taking a selfie with Deputy CM Of Paneerselvam when he visited the temple in September, 2017.

BJP cadre taken into custody

Upon spotting Kumaraswamy, devotees inside Sri Ranganathaswamy temple gathered around him and made an appeal for fair distribution of Cauvery water between the two States.Giving them a patient ear, Kumaraswamy said he would try his level best in providing a possible remedy. Leaders of Janata Dal (S) Tamil Nadu unit, including general secretary B Hemanathan and district president K Singaram welcomed him. Much before, Kumaraswamy arrived, police took into custody a few cadre of BJP as a precautionary measures fearing they would show black flags to the JD(S) leader.