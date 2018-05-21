Home States Tamil Nadu

No need for all-party meet on Cauvery issue: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

When asked about a demand by the opposition parties to convene an all-party meet regarding the issue, the CM said that those who are demanding it should first read and under the SC verdict.

Published: 21st May 2018 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami being given a warm reception at Batlagundu, enroute to Madurai on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Supreme Court verdict in the Cauvery water dispute is clear and there is no need for an all-party meet to discuss the issue, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during his brief stopover at the Madurai Airport on Sunday. He was returning to Chennai after inaugurating the 57th flower show in Kodaikanal.

Addressing the mediapersons at the airport, the CM said that party founder and late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran during his time had urged the Central government to form the Cauvery Management Board (CMB), after which the Cauvery Water Tribunal had ordered release of 192 TMC water to Tamil Nadu.  
As the order was not implemented, former Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa fought a legal battle and the verdict of the tribunal was published in the Central gazette.

The Chief Minister went on to add that though the quantity of water had been reduced, the verdict regarding the formation of the CMB was clear and thus it is expected that it will put an end to the long-standing dispute.

