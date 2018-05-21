Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's DMK leader M K Stalin reiterates need for secular front

Speaking at a private event in Velankanni on Sunday, Stalin pointed out that regional parties with secular outlook wished to remove the BJP from power at the Centre.

Published: 21st May 2018 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: On a day when Karnataka’s Chief Minister-designate H D Kumaraswamy invited working president of the DMK M K Stalin to attend his swearing-in, the latter reiterated the need for a secular front to dethrone the BJP from the Centre.

Speaking at a private event in Velankanni on Sunday, Stalin pointed out that regional parties with secular outlook wished to remove the BJP from power at the Centre. “Secular leaders like Mamata Banerjee and K Chandrasekhar Rao are speaking with the DMK to remove the communal BJP from power. All secular parties believe the DMK will form the government in Tamil Nadu soon, so they are talking with us instead of the AIADMK,” Stalin said. Stalin warned that the DMK would resort to State-wide agitations  if the State government failed to get the Supreme Court order implemented and release water from Mettur dam on June 12.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
H D Kumaraswamy DMK M K Stalin M K Stalin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Tamil Nadu: Will regional parties get bigger piece of the pie?

No need for all-party meet on Cauvery issue: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Look forward to friendly ties with Tamil Nadu, says CM designate of Karnataka H D Kumaraswamy

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding