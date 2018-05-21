Tamil Nadu's DMK leader M K Stalin reiterates need for secular front

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: On a day when Karnataka’s Chief Minister-designate H D Kumaraswamy invited working president of the DMK M K Stalin to attend his swearing-in, the latter reiterated the need for a secular front to dethrone the BJP from the Centre.

Speaking at a private event in Velankanni on Sunday, Stalin pointed out that regional parties with secular outlook wished to remove the BJP from power at the Centre. “Secular leaders like Mamata Banerjee and K Chandrasekhar Rao are speaking with the DMK to remove the communal BJP from power. All secular parties believe the DMK will form the government in Tamil Nadu soon, so they are talking with us instead of the AIADMK,” Stalin said. Stalin warned that the DMK would resort to State-wide agitations if the State government failed to get the Supreme Court order implemented and release water from Mettur dam on June 12.