Sterlite protest UPDATES: Death toll rises to 11; Retired judge to inquire into Thoothukudi police shoot-out

THOOTHUKUDI: The 100th day of the Sterlite protest took a violent turn after local cops opened fire against protestors leading to the death of ten protestors and injuring of over 50 others. The protesters were on a rally towards the district collectorate campus opposing Sterlite Copper unit, despite section 144 being clamped in the town area.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami defended the actions of the police saying that the cops resorted to firing only because the protests had turned violent. He further ordered a retired judge to probe into the incident.

Tamil Nadu Government says Tuticorin police were forced to open fire on protestors Thousands marched towards the Thoothukudi district collectorate, despite the imposition of section 144. (EPS | Karthik Alagu)

Protests held in Chennai against the police shoot-out, which has left 10 dead so far, during Sterlite protest in Thoothukudi.

Protestors at Chepauk burning effigy of Sterlite owner. (EPS | D Sampath Kumar)

DMK working president MK Stalin demands an inquiry commission headed by a sitting High Court judge to probe the Thoothukudi killings. He further urges the government to provide Rs 1 crore for each of the deceased's family.

The gunning down by the police of 9 people in the #SterliteProtest in Tamil Nadu, is a brutal example of state sponsored terrorism. These citizens were murdered for protesting against injustice. My thoughts & prayers are with the families of these martyrs and the injured. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 22, 2018

Palaniswami says a retired judge would inquire into the Thoothukudi police shoot-out .

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami announces a solatium of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of those killed in Thoothukudi Sterlite police shoot-out. One person each from the victims' families will get government employment. Those who were injured will be given Rs 3 lakh for serious injuries and Rs 1 lakh for minor injuries.

Most of the bullet wounds on the deceased were above the abdomen.

Out of the ten deceased, nine persons have been identified. Their names are as follows, Jayaram Glastin Kandhaiyya Tamilarasan Shanmugham Antony Selvaraj Maniraj Venista Vinitha

Death toll rises to ten , including three women, in police firing during the Sterlite protest. More than 65 reported injured, including 12 who are seriously injured. The toll is updated as of 5:00 pm .

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami says , "Around 20,000 people marched towards Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi and torched police vehicles and vehicles parked inside collectorate. They also pelted stones on collectorate. Since the protestors indulged in violence, the police had to resort to firing to bring the situation under control. "

#SterliteProtest TN CM EPS chairs high-level meeting after #Thoothkudi shoot out; says government will respect feelings of the people and take appropriate action on the Sterlite issue; appeals to people to maintain calm. — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) May 22, 2018

Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam condemns Thoothukudi shooting - "The protests against the Sterlite plant were taken lightly by the Tamil Nadu government and that attitude is the reason for today's unfortunate events. The citizens are not criminals. They have always been dying, first because of the plant now because of the government's attitude. Everyone please stay calm," the party said in a press release.

12 protestors (including women) seriously injured, all of whom have been taken to a nearby hospital.

As the mob refused to disperse the cops used tear gas to disperse the protestors near Sterlite employees residential quarters

Two police jeeps were set on fire and more than 10 police vehicles damaged in the violence

In retaliation, angry protestors set Thoothukudi Collector office premises and the quarters of Sterlite employees on fire.

Law and Order ADGP was rushed to Thoothukudi in addition to the battalions from Manimuthaaru and Madurai being called in to control the situation.

The police reportedly opened firing again at 12.50 p.m. As the entire situation unfolded the mob manhandled a freelance photographer's camera and snatched the memory card.

Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus here on Tuesday. Most shops in Thoothukudi town had downed their shutters accepting the strike call given by Thoothukudi town central traders association.

District collector N Venkatesh issued prohibitory order section 144 in view of the scheduled protest, while granting permission to protest only at the SAV ground near Thoothukudi old bus stand.

Paying no heed to the imposition, the public started gathering at Madathur, St Lady of snows church and other conjunctions to march towards collectorate demanding to stop operation of the copper smelter.

