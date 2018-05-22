Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu babus ask to take CM'S permission for official trips outside State and abroad

IN a bid to cut down on excess expenditure incurred by official tours, the State government has issued guidelines by which bureaucrats must comply before going abroad or to other States.

Published: 22nd May 2018 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to cut down on excess expenditure incurred by official tours, the State government has issued guidelines by which bureaucrats must comply before going abroad or to other States.
It is learnt that the Chief Secretary issued an order to all secretaries of government departments to this effect. Earlier, clearance for tours was received from heads of departments (HoDs) concerned, but now HoDs have been told to get prior permission from the Chief Secretary and Chief Minister while planning a visit outside the State.

Secretaries to government, HoDs and Collectors, while travelling within the state, will have to seek permission from the Chief Secretary. Secretaries to government have to get prior permission from the CM through the Chief Secretary if they plan to visit other states or go abroad. Heads of departments and Collectors must seek prior permission through secretaries to government or the Chief Secretary or CM.

Other IAS officers will be able to travel within the state after getting clearance from the reporting authority. They must get prior permission from secretaries to government before travelling to other states or abroad. Sources indicated the norms were formulated to cut down on expenses incurred by bureaucrats who have been making frequent trips abroad. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chief secretary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Tamil Nadu: Interactive exercise over, yet no end to woes

Tamil Nadu: Thamirabarani Maha Pushkaram in October

‘Tamil Nadu not ready to lose income from fuel, liquor’, says Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures