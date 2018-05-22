Tamil Nadu babus ask to take CM'S permission for official trips outside State and abroad

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to cut down on excess expenditure incurred by official tours, the State government has issued guidelines by which bureaucrats must comply before going abroad or to other States.

It is learnt that the Chief Secretary issued an order to all secretaries of government departments to this effect. Earlier, clearance for tours was received from heads of departments (HoDs) concerned, but now HoDs have been told to get prior permission from the Chief Secretary and Chief Minister while planning a visit outside the State.

Secretaries to government, HoDs and Collectors, while travelling within the state, will have to seek permission from the Chief Secretary. Secretaries to government have to get prior permission from the CM through the Chief Secretary if they plan to visit other states or go abroad. Heads of departments and Collectors must seek prior permission through secretaries to government or the Chief Secretary or CM.

Other IAS officers will be able to travel within the state after getting clearance from the reporting authority. They must get prior permission from secretaries to government before travelling to other states or abroad. Sources indicated the norms were formulated to cut down on expenses incurred by bureaucrats who have been making frequent trips abroad.