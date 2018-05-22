Tamil Nadu: Interactive exercise over, yet no end to woes

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK working president Stalin recently completed his marathon interactive sessions with the grassroot-level functionaries of his party in an attempt to keep the spirit of his party members alive though the party has been out of power for a long time. At least, a section of the party functionaries are still upset since they feel that their grievances have not been addressed though they have raised them with the high command.

The main target of the complaints raised by grassroots functionaries was against the district functionaries. “For example, earlier the district secretaries will bear all expenses when we conduct meetings that were mandated by the party high command. But these days, the district secretaries are forcing us to bear all expenses. We have to conduct at least four public meetings in a year and each of the meetings cost at least a lakh (rupees). We are all in a small town and how can they expect us to spend so much money?” lamented a town panchayat secretary in one of the delta districts.

Many such lower-level functionaries raised concerns during the interactive sessions. A total of 27,678 functionaries had interacted with Stalin. Even a drop box was placed for people to submit grievances.

“The main issue raised was that district secretaries are treating us like slaves or their employees, even though the party identifies itself as an extension of the self-respect movement. The district secretaries consider themselves as kings of the area. This is the main issue that must be addressed,” said one of the general body members.

But it is highly a tricky issue for the DMK to address all these issues since the district secretaries form the pillars of the party in each region. Many of them hold much influence in the local unit. Antagonising them may also risk party losing them to rivals. “At least half of the 65 district secretaries (the party divides districts differently), are holding the post for at least two decades. Hence they don’t allow people who are not in their good books to come up to any party position. Some promote people from their own caste,” said a district-level functionary.