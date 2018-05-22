Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Interactive exercise over, yet no end to woes

DMK working president Stalin recently completed his marathon interactive sessions with the grassroot-level functionaries of his party in an attempt to keep the spirit of his party members alive.

Published: 22nd May 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

By S  Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK working president Stalin recently completed his marathon interactive sessions with the grassroot-level functionaries of his party in an attempt to keep the spirit of his party members alive though the party has been out of power for a long time. At least, a  section of the party functionaries are still upset since they feel that their grievances have not been addressed though they have raised them with the high command.

The main target of the complaints raised by grassroots functionaries was against the district functionaries. “For example, earlier the district secretaries will bear all expenses when we conduct meetings that were mandated by the party high command.  But these days, the district secretaries are forcing us to bear all expenses. We have to conduct at least four public meetings in a year and each of the meetings cost at least a lakh (rupees). We are all in a  small town and how can they expect us to spend so much money?” lamented a  town panchayat secretary in one of the delta districts.

Many such lower-level functionaries raised concerns during the interactive sessions. A total of 27,678 functionaries had interacted with Stalin. Even a  drop box was placed for people to submit grievances.
“The main issue raised was that district secretaries are treating us like slaves or their employees, even though the party identifies itself as an extension of the self-respect movement. The district secretaries consider themselves as kings of the area. This is the main issue that must be addressed,” said one of the general body members. 

But it is highly a tricky issue for the DMK to address all these issues since the district secretaries form the pillars of the party in each region. Many of them hold much influence in the local unit. Antagonising them may also risk party losing them to rivals.  “At least half of the 65 district secretaries (the party divides districts differently), are holding the post for at least two decades.  Hence they don’t allow people who are not in their good books to come up to any party position. Some promote people from their own caste,” said a district-level functionary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DMK Stalin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

DMK revamping grassroot units in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Thamirabarani Maha Pushkaram in October

‘Tamil Nadu not ready to lose income from fuel, liquor’, says Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures