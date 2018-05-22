Home States Tamil Nadu

Where Kudankulam's nuclear island is created bit by bit

The KNPP's 1,000 MW each units 3 and 4, being developed by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India are expected to become operational by 2021.

Published: 22nd May 2018 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (File | PTI)

By IANS

ROSTOV-ON-DON (RUSSIA): The steam generator for the third unit of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KNPP) in Tamil Nadu is three months away from completion at the Atomenergomash factory around three hours drive from here, according to its Director, Maksim Jidkov.

Leading a party of Indian journalists on a tour of the facilities of this manufacturing arm of Russian state atomic energy corporation, Rosatom, Jidkov pointed to a generator vessel mounted high in the gigantic workshop measuring 300,000 sq mt. Rosatom are the equipment suppliers and technical consultants for the KNPP, the first two units of which have already been commissioned.

Being one of Russia's biggest industrial complexes, Atomenergomash has 6 million sq mt of production facilities in this area of southwest Russia, in another part of which, at Sochi on the Black Sea, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday without a prior agenda, "to further strengthen the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia", according to a PMO statement.

According to Indian officials currently in Russia, given that the unofficial agenda of the Modi-Putin meet in Sochi was to discuss the situation developing out of the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, Indo-Russian cooperation in nuclear energy was bound to have figured in the talks.

"The manufacture of the steam generator for KNPP-3 is at an advanced statge and only the last 3 months are remaining of a process that takes two years," Jidkov said.

"The relationship with India is very important to us. The KNPP contsruction will improve our relations and we hope to have many more projects in India," he added.

Atomenergomash Chief Executive Nikipelov Andrey said at Rosatom's just-concluded 10th Atomexpo conference at Sochi that the transfer of technology for the third and fourth units of KNPP would start by the end of this year and the company hoped to finish the work by the end of 2019. He also hoped to sign the agreements for Kudankulam units 5 and 6 before the end of this year.

The KNPP's 1,000 MW each units 3 and 4, being developed by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL), are expected to become operational by 2021.

Jidkov said that the company has a current order book of $60 billion and has set up units in various countries creating a nuclear capacity of 66,000 MW worldwide. Its equipment are currently in operation in 20 countries.

Atomenergomash has exported to Germany, France, China, India, Hungary, Bulgaria, Belarus, Turkey, Iran, Finland and the Czech Republic, among others.

Parent company Rosatom has many firsts to its credit like the first nuclear power plant at Oblelinsk (Russia) in 1954, the first experimental fast-neutron reactor in 1964 and the first nuclear plant in the Middle East in Bushehr (Iran) commissioned in 2011.

Besides nuclear equipment, Atomenergomash produces thermal power machinery, metallurgical, mining, oil and gas production and processing systems, including ready for use plants for deep processing of petroleum, equipment for the construction industry, for sea water desalination plants, containers for transportation and disposal of nuclear waste and biomass energy units, among others.

The firm manufactures the entire package of products for the nuclear island, including the reactor assembly, steam generator, the main circulation pump and the main circulating pipeline.

Some of the products manufactured by the company include refuelling equipment, both dry and wet spent fuel storages, depleted uranium and lead shieldings, condensers, cranes and lifting equipment, specialised doors, heat exchangers, pool water purification systems, pressure vessels, storage tanks, pumps, nuclear steam supply systems, reactor control rods, reactor internals and reactor pressure vessel seals.

The huge production hall opens on one side to the company's own mooring berth on the Tsimlyansk Reservoir, which allows shipping bulky and heavy products. After being transported by barge over the reservoir, the shipments take the Volga-Don Canal on to the Baltic Sea port for their onward overseas journey.

Rostov, on the Don river, has for centuries been a major shipping lane connecting southwestern Russia with the north. With the construction of the Volga-Don Shipping Canal in 1952, Rostov-on-Don became a port of five seas - the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov, the Caspian Sea, the White Sea, and the Baltic Sea.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kudankulam Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Tamil Nadu: One feared dead, six injured as police open fire at Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi

DMK revamping grassroot units in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Interactive exercise over, yet no end to woes

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures