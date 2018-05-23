Home States Tamil Nadu

Anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi: Tamil Nadu government flayed for ‘poor handling’ of stir

Coming down heavily on the Tamil Nadu government and the police for not showing sensitivity in dealing with the anti-Sterlite protests which turned violent on Tuesday leading to loss of lives.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Coming down heavily on the Tamil Nadu government and the police for not showing sensitivity in dealing with the anti-Sterlite protests which turned violent on Tuesday leading to loss of lives, political parties demanded an inquiry commission headed by a sitting High Court judge to probe the incident and a compensation of Rs 1 crore each for families of the victims.

Saying that  either the District Collector or the Superintendent of Police or even any of the ministers hailing from southern districts could have spoken to the protesters to cool the temper, DMK working president MK Stalin charged that instead of doing so, they showed negligence and thought that bullets and guns were enough to deal with the stir.

He said, “The government should set up an inquiry commission headed by a sitting judge to go into the firing incident. Moreover, each of the victims’ family must be given a compensation of Rs 1 crore.” He also sought sacking of the Director General of Police (DGP) TK Rajendran and dispatching of a team of ministers to allay the fears of the protesters, besides Chief Minister himself visiting Thoothukudi.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president S Thirunavukkarasar stated that killing the public by firing on them smacked of a fascist tendency and noted that shooting would never be a solution to protests. He also sought a probe by a sitting High Court judge and due compensation for the victims’ kin.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss felt that the protests could have been brought to an end, had the State government- which had a bounden duty to act tough against the polluting Sterlite copper plant- given a promise of taking action to shut down the firm.

The government should immediately talk to the protesters and restore peace and tranquility and also take steps to permanently close down the Sterlite plant. Demanding that the AIADMK government be dissolved for failing to maintain law and order, DMDK founder Vijayakant said the police resorting to caning and lobbing teargas shells had made the peaceful stir turn violent.

Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) State secretary K Balakrishnan demanded that the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led government resign, owning responsibility for the unleashing attack on the protesters. He appealed to his party men to stage protests, including road blockade and shutdown to condemn the attack on the protesters.

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan wanted the Chief Minister to explain why the Tamil Nadu government was frantically trying to help the Sterlite management by considering the lives of the people of little value.
CPI State secretary R Mutharasan said that the Tamil Nadu government was responsible for the tragic incident in Thoothukudi.

