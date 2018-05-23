Government teachers with disability withdraw protest in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Government school teachers with disabilities withdrew their protest on Tuesday after School Education Department officials allegedly conceded their demands.

Teachers, who were protesting since Monday, demanded that employees, who had worked for over two years, must be made permanent according to government norms.About 20 teachers staged a dharna outside the Directorate of School Education on College Road, demanding payment of their salary dues.

“Some part-time teachers with disabilities have worked for over six years. According to the 2008 GO, they must have become permanent staff after completing two years,” said the state general secretary of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently-Abled and Caregivers.