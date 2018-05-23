Home States Tamil Nadu

Government teachers with disability withdraw protest in Tamil Nadu

Government school teachers with disabilities withdrew their protest on Tuesday after School Education Department officials allegedly conceded their demands.

Published: 23rd May 2018 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Government school teachers with disabilities withdrew their protest on Tuesday after School Education Department officials allegedly conceded their demands.

Teachers, who were protesting since Monday, demanded that employees, who had worked for over two years, must be made permanent according to government norms.About 20 teachers staged a dharna outside the Directorate of School Education on College Road, demanding payment of their salary dues.

“Some part-time teachers with disabilities have worked for over six years. According to the 2008 GO, they must have become permanent staff after completing two years,” said the state general secretary of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently-Abled and Caregivers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
School Education Department Government teachers with disability

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Anti-Sterlite protest
Anti-Sterlite protest: 9 killed amid clash between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold