Home States Tamil Nadu

Shut down Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin immediately: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) has demanded that all those responsible for this 'merciless shooting' down of protesters be held accountable and immediate legal proceedings initiated against them.

Published: 23rd May 2018 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The CPI(M) today demanded the Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin be shut down immediately as the Left party condemned the police firing on protesters in which 10 people were killed.

The party said the "brutality" of the state police is revealed in the fact that many of those killed and injured have bullet injuries in their heads and faces.

"The protests arose because of the inadequate response of the state administration to the genuine apprehensions of the people concerning air, water and ground contamination. The Politburo demands that plant should be shut down immediately. The state government should hold talks with all stake-holders," the party said in its statement.

The CPI(M) has demanded that all those responsible for this "merciless shooting" down of protesters be held accountable and immediate legal proceedings initiated against them.

The enquiry announced to probe these brutal killings should be headed by a sitting judge of the Madras High Court, it said.

The Tamil Nadu government today appointed a one-person Commission of Inquiry headed by a retired judge of the Madras High Court to probe the violence at Tuticorin in which 10 people were killed.

The inquiry will cover the "law and order incidents following the siege of the District Collectorate by thousands of persons violating prohibitory orders," a state government release said.

Appointing retired Judge Aruna Jagadeesan for the task, the government said she would submit her report to the government.

However, the time-frame for submitting the report has not been specified.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sterlite Copper plant Tuticorin Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Protestors set ablaze a parked police vehicle. (EPS)
Thoothukudi Sterlite protest: Bus set ablaze by protesters at Bryant Nagar
A section of protesters managed to sneak into collectorate. However, police resorted to lathi charge to drive them away, said sources.  (EPS)
Police trying to disperse gathering in front of the Government Hospital at Thoothukudi
Gallery
11 people, including two women and a teenager, were killed and 20 others grievously injured after police reportedly opened fire multiple times against anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018, the 100th day of protests demanding the Sterlite Copper plant in the district be shut. In image: WCC road in Thoothukudi. (EPS | Karthik Alagu)
Day after police firing at Sterlite copper plant protestors, Thoothukudi streets don a deserted look
The ceremony, its guest list and how the coalition works will be a statement that the BJP can’t ignore. The invitees for H D Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony include several anti-BJP players. (Photos | PTI, EPS)
Here is the list of all political heavyweights attending HD Kumaraswamy's oath-taking ceremony in Karnataka