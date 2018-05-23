Home States Tamil Nadu

Sterlite incident 'State-sponsored terror', says D Raja

Raja criticised the Tamil Nadu State government and the police for the ghastly act on the residents of the town who were protesting the expansion of a Sterlite unit.

Published: 23rd May 2018

CPI National Secretary D Raja. | Express File Photo

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the death of eleven people in police firing at Thoothukudi, Communist Party of India's D Raja has described it as an act of 'State-sponsored terror'.

Speaking at a press meet, here on Wednesday, he criticised the Tamil Nadu State government and the police for the ghastly act on the residents of the town who were protesting the expansion of a Sterlite unit. 

"This is shocking, tragic and horrific crime by Tamil Nadu police. One can say it is State-sponsored terror," he said. Criticising Sterlite company, he said that Sterlite had a notorious history in the country. First they tried to set up the company in Goa and couldn't due to the protest by locals. Later, they opened in Thoothukudi - which was approved by AIADMK government. Local people were protesting against the expansion of the existing unit and had taken out a march when the incident occurred, he said.

Commenting on the political developments in Karnataka, he said that governor should not act in accordance with the dictates of their political masters. He urged the Center to withdraw the governor and said that left parties have taken up the issue of such biased governors.

