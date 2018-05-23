Sterlite protest: FIR against Kamal Haasan for visiting injured protesters at the hospital 

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi police filed FIR against Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan for visiting the Thoothukudi Government Hospital by breaching the prohibitory orders

On Wednesday afternoon, the actor turned politician visited the Government hospital, with few of his party's functionaries to console the relatives of the deceased and the injured being treated.

Offering comforts to the injured and relatives of the deceased, Kamal Haasan, while speaking to media persons, insisted the closure of the Sterlite plant forthwith and also criticized the state government for handling the situation in a rougher manner.

Demanding action against the erred police officers who were responsible for the firing at civilians, the actor said that the postmortem should be conducted on the supervision of unbiased doctors.

Soon after Kamal left the place, the Thenbaagam police filed an FIR against Kamal and his party functionaries for breaching Section 144 of CrPC.

On April 1, Kamal Haasan visited Kumarareddiapuram village in the district and offered his support to the anti Sterlite protesters