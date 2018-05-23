Sterlite Protest: Police firing on second day takes death toll to 12 in Thoothukudi

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi continues to boil over police, Anti-Sterlite mob clash at different places. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol.

The relatives of the dead in yesterday's police firing laid siege to the Thoothukudi medical college hospital refusing to receive the bodies on Wednesday morning.

The district collector N Venkatesh issued an order extending the prohibitory order section 144 of CrPC of late on Tuesday. The order has been clamped to Thoothukudi and Tiruchendur taluks to prevent public mobilisation.

The Anti-Sterlite protesters too joined them protest at ThMCH premises on Wednesday. The bereaved families protested with a sole demand to close the Sterlite Copper unit and vowed not to receive the bodies until it is done.

As public started crowding at the hospital premises, police strength was beefed up. Police bandobast was increased at sensitive locations like Anna Nagar, Threspuram, Mattakadai, beach road and other seashore hamlets from Vembar till Periyathalai. Police announced the public to remain at homes and avoid wandering at streets.

District collector N Venkatesh visited the injured at the hospital amid tight police security. The protesters raised condemnation slogans against collector and sought explanation for the police firing. He refused to meet the press standing at entrance and rushed into his vehicle the other way.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko, actor turned politician Kamalahasan, SDPI state president Tehlan Baqavi, TNCC president Thirunavukarasu, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and other politicians visited those hospitalised and consoled them.

Police-protesters clash erupted again in the ThMCH premises as protesters denied to leave the campus. Police resorted to heavy lathi charge at the relatives and protesters, soon after a gun fire up in air to disperse the crowd.

The crowd ran nook and corner for safe however many sustained suffered injuries. On hearing the lathi charge at ThMCH, violence broke out at various places at Palayamkottai road, Bryant Nagar, Anna Nagar and Threspuram.

The anti-Sterlite mob set fire to a police vehicle at second Street in Bryant Nagar. Similar rioting took centre stage at various places in the town. Motorbikes, police vehicles and other public properties were vandalised. Police also triggered tear gas to disperse the mob.

In order to take the situation under control, police opened fire at the mob resort to violence at Anna Nagar in which a protester was shot dead. The police personnel shifted the body to the ThMCH.