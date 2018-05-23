Home States Tamil Nadu

Sterlite Protest shootout: Preserve bodies, file status report, says Madras High Court

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on May 30 and meanwhile, the government has been asked to file a status report.

Published: 23rd May 2018 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A vacation bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State government to preserve the bodies of the 12 persons, who were shot dead by 'police' at Thoothukudi on May 22 and 23, until further orders.

The bench of Justices T Ravindran and P Velmurugan gave the direction while admitting a PIL petition from advocates S Jimraj Milton and two others praying for a direction to the government to hold an enquiry by the Principal District & Sessions Judge, Thoothukudi with regard to the `sniper shooting' by civil-dressed police personnel and direct the DGP to take appropriate action against the officials, including the Thoothukudi Collector and SP, who ordered shooting and order appropriate compensation to the families of the victims.

The interim prayers of the petitioners are to restrain the duo from acting in their official capacity and the police from preventing the advocates team to provide legal aid to the family members of the victims and to form a fact-finding teams to go into the incident and to order the release of all the persons arrested throughout the State in connection with the agitations.

Adding that post-mortem on the bodies can go ahead, the bench posted the matter for further hearing on May 30. Meanwhile, the government is to file a status report.

Earlier, petitioners counsel R Sankara Subbu told the judges that the police, on the instructions of the Collector and SP, had indulged in provoking activities against the thousands of peaceful participants.

They had not followed the mandatory procedures before invoking filing.

The visuals telecast by the media and news channels clearly demonstrated that the police resorted to firing not in self-defence or to disburse the crowd. They wantonly resorted to indiscriminate firing The civil dressed police personnel stood on top of the police vehicls and shot at the people like hunters hunting animals. The mandatory provision of shooting below the waist was not adhered to.

Now the police personnel have 'captured' the government hospital and dictating terms to the doctors to do the autopsy in a particular way.

Even the relatives and advocates were not allowed to meet the victims and their family members, petitioner further alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras High Court Sterlite Sterlite Protest Thoothukudi shooting Thoothukudi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Protestors set ablaze a parked police vehicle. (EPS)
Thoothukudi Sterlite protest: Bus set ablaze by protesters at Bryant Nagar
A section of protesters managed to sneak into collectorate. However, police resorted to lathi charge to drive them away, said sources.  (EPS)
Police trying to disperse gathering in front of the Government Hospital at Thoothukudi
Gallery
11 people, including two women and a teenager, were killed and 20 others grievously injured after police reportedly opened fire multiple times against anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018, the 100th day of protests demanding the Sterlite Copper plant in the district be shut. In image: WCC road in Thoothukudi. (EPS | Karthik Alagu)
Day after police firing at Sterlite copper plant protestors, Thoothukudi streets don a deserted look
The ceremony, its guest list and how the coalition works will be a statement that the BJP can’t ignore. The invitees for H D Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony include several anti-BJP players. (Photos | PTI, EPS)
Here is the list of all political heavyweights attending HD Kumaraswamy's oath-taking ceremony in Karnataka