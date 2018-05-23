Sterlite protest: Tamil Nadu orders internet suspension for five days in three southern districts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just as normalcy is yet to be restored in Thoothukudi district after the police firing which claimed many lives, the State government has directed the service providers to stop internet services for five days from Wednesday till May 27 throughout the districts of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari, “to prevent spreading of provocative messages with half-truth.” It is done under Sub-rule (1) of the Rule 2 of the Temporary suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017.

A section of the people of Tamil Nadu is set to experience this for the first time which they have been hearing from media that such stoppage of internet services only in Jammu and Kashmir. How far this move of the State government will affect the traders and emergency services and the general public will be known in the coming days. Even after the service providers have been ordered to stop internet on Wednesday, the service continued to be available at least till 9 p.m.,

A communication sent by Home Secretary Niranjan Mardi to the nodal officers of internet service providers in the three districts said "A public emergency has arisen which necessitates immediate action and speedy remedy for the public tranquillity and it felt necessary that services of internet should be stopped/curtailed to prevent spreading of such information rumours with half-truth."

The letter from the home secretary attributed the gathering of around 20,000 people on May 22 at Thoothukudi to the “information passed via social media.” The home secretary said such a large gathering was possible mainly through the information passed via social media. Besides, provocative messages were being spread in social media violently with half-truth and anti-social elements were trying to exploit the situation.

Stating that a public emergency had arisen for immediate action and speedy remedy for the public tranquillity, the home secretary said the government felt necessary that services of the internet should be stopped/curtailed to prevent spreading of such information rumours with half-truth.

The home secretary directed that “Any data related message or class of messages to or from any persons, or relating to any particular subject brought for transmission by or transmitted or received by any telegraph, shall temporarily not be transmitted in the interest of maintaining public order and preventing incitement to the commission of any offence passing through the internet services should be stopped for a period of five days from May 23 to May 27 throughout the districts of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari.”