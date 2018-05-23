Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Human Rights Commission demands a detailed report on the Thoothkudi deaths

The Director General of Police, Investigation Division, SHRC, has also been asked to investigate the matter and submit a report within six weeks.

Thoothukudi Sterlite protest, EPS, 22 May 2018

In this 22 May 2018 photo, a police personnel shoots at the protesters protesting against the copper smelting plant in Thoothukudi. (EPS)

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission on Wednesday called for a detailed report from the Government and District Collector of Thoothukudi on the violence that erupted in during the Anti-Sterlite protests in the city that claimed 12 lives.

The SHRC took suo moto cognisance of the matter and asked the Principal Secretary to Government, Home, Prohibition and Excise Department, Government of Tamil Nadu and the Thoothukudi District
Collector to submit the report in three weeks, after which it said further consideration would be taken.

The Director General of Police, Investigation Division, SHRC, has also been asked to investigate the matter and submit a report within six weeks.

In the event of any default, the Commission warned that it would 'proceed to take such action as it deems fit and proper.'

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

