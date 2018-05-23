Tamil Nadu Human Rights Commission demands a detailed report on the Thoothkudi deaths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission on Wednesday called for a detailed report from the Government and District Collector of Thoothukudi on the violence that erupted in during the Anti-Sterlite protests in the city that claimed 12 lives.

The SHRC took suo moto cognisance of the matter and asked the Principal Secretary to Government, Home, Prohibition and Excise Department, Government of Tamil Nadu and the Thoothukudi District

Collector to submit the report in three weeks, after which it said further consideration would be taken.

The Director General of Police, Investigation Division, SHRC, has also been asked to investigate the matter and submit a report within six weeks.

In the event of any default, the Commission warned that it would 'proceed to take such action as it deems fit and proper.'

